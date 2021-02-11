Most Oregonians who applied for federal fire relief denied

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 Oregonians applied for federal disaster assistance after the catastrophic 2020 wildfires and about 57% of them were denied.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that nearly 14,000 Oregonians have been denied aid, according to data provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Oregon’s high rates of denial are on par with previous natural disasters. FEMA denied about 60% of Puerto Rican disaster assistance applicants after Hurricane Maria.

A study by Texas Hausers, a housing nonprofit, found that FEMA denied a quarter of disaster applicants after Hurricane Harvey hit there.