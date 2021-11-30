Most Idaho abortions banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho law banning nearly all abortions would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that declared a nationwide right to abortion.

The court with a 6-3 conservative majority on Wednesday starts hearing arguments over a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks.

Mississippi wants the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. If the court does that, an Idaho law passed in 2020 would be triggered in 30 days, banning all abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Under the law, criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman.