Most California curfews lifted as peace replaces unrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles, San Francisco and most major cities across California lifted curfews amid more peaceful demonstrations that continued throughout the state over the death of George Floyd.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that he was a little scared to lift the curfew after five nights that seemed to bring calm.

The orders were put in place after looting and violence broke out during or after protests.

Passionate protesters continued to call for racial justice in symbolic acts of remembrance on the day Floyd’s funeral was held in Minneapolis.

Sacramento was one of the few cities planning to maintain its curfew.