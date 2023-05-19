▶️ Big hatch of mosquitoes happening in southern Deschutes County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four Rivers Vector Control District is warning people of a big hatch of mosquito larvae in waterways from Sunriver down to La Pine this weekend.

This includes the Deschutes and Little Deschutes Rivers.

Residents are asked to not leave any standing water around their property, including in buckets or bird baths, to avoid attracting these pesky bugs.

