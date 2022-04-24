Mosaic Medical receives grants for Madras health center project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mosaic Medical was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation as well as a substantial grant from The Ford Family Foundation.

The funds will be used to support the development of the new Madras Health Center, a partnership with Jefferson County Public Health that is scheduled to open this spring.

These two grants bring Mosaic’s capital campaign for the project closer to reaching the $5.3 million funding goal, over $5 million has been raised to date.

“My grandmother, Marie Lamfrom, was committed to caring for people, especially those who were hospitalized or in need of care,” said Sally Bany, co-founder of the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation.

“All of us at The Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation are proud to continue that commitment of care through our new partnership with Mosaic Medical and the Madras Health Center.

The new Center will provide critical care to those who need it most in Jefferson County, and we eagerly await its opening.”

The new health center will be located next to St. Charles Madras at 500 NE A St. on land donated by the hospital system.

The building will house Mosaic’s Madras Health Center, Mosaic Pharmacy and Jefferson County Public Health.

The location of the facility is of great benefit to community members, who can be easily referred to Mosaic’s primary care, dental or behavioral services, keeping the hospital’s emergency room clear for critical needs.

“Sharing the space with Jefferson County Public Health will mean that we have better collaboration and support services for the community between our two agencies,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development.

“And in the same spirit of partnership, we are thrilled to welcome this new relationship with the Marie Lamfrom Charitable Foundation,” said Penny Pritchard, Grants Program Manager at Mosaic.

“We share the same appreciation for the role of relationships in successfully improving the health and well-being of the individuals, families and communities we both serve. And we look forward to growing this relationship to continue improving the lives of Central Oregonians.”

Mosaic is currently seeking private grants and donations to reach the $5.3 million project funding goal.

To learn more about getting involved in this life-changing health center, please reach out to Emily Boynton, Senior Development Officer at donate@mosaicmedical.org or call (541) 323-3860.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of over a dozen clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all. For more information, please visit mosaicmedical.org.