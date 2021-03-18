Mosaic Medical approved to expand vax efforts beyond current sequencing dates

Mosaic Medical has been invited by the Oregon Health Authority to expand its vaccination efforts to its patients and to communities most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

A nonprofit community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, Mosaic is one of seven community health centers invited to participate in the pilot.

“We are proud to be able to facilitate greater access to COVID-19 vaccines for populations in our community who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Megan Haase, Mosaic Medical CEO.

Participation in this effort provides Mosaic with the ability to move forward with expanding its vaccine eligibility requirements outside of current sequencing dates.

While Mosaic will continue to be guided by Oregon’s eligibility phases, working through currently prioritized populations as quickly as possible, the health center is now expanding guidelines and those now eligible to schedule vaccine appointments at Mosaic include:

Mosaic patients age 45 or older

Mosaic patients eligible under OHA guidance (Phases 1a and 1b)

Spouses/caregivers of eligible Mosaic patients

Individuals (Mosaic patients and community members) who are:

Experiencing homelessness

Residents of public housing

Migrant/seasonal agriculture workers

Have limited English proficiency

Low-income (defined as household income at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines)

Identify as a member of a minority population

“Vaccine supply will be the limiting factor in the number of appointments that we can make available,” said Carla Stevens, Mosaic’s Chief Operations Officer. “It is an ever-evolving environment, however we do anticipate seeing an increase in vaccine doses made available to us to help meet community need.”

Mosaic is reaching out to our patients who are eligible to schedule vaccine appointments via direct mail, text messaging and phone calls.

Additional vaccine clinics to take place in the coming weeks are being coordinated with community partner organizations including the Latino Community Association and Volunteers in Medicine. Details will be shared on mosaicmedical.org and social media channels when finalized.

Individuals who meet the vaccine eligibility requirements and who wish to schedule an appointment have several options:

TEXT: 458-203-1535 with “Y” to receive a return text with a weblink to schedule online. ONLINE: Go to http://bit.ly/MosaicVaccine to access the online scheduling tool.

For those who have any issues scheduling please text Mosaic at 541-383-3005.

Individuals may also call us at 541-383-3005, however, due to a very high volume of calls please note that you may experience extended hold times while Mosaic takes care of every caller.

For those who would like to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine before scheduling an appointment, please visit the Mosaic website blog at https://www.mosaicmedical.or/blog/ for more information.