▶️ Mosaic opens medical clinic at Mountain View High School

The Mosaic Medical Clinic is officially open on the Mountain View High School campus.

Mosaic says it offers a full range of physical, behavioral and preventive health services for anyone 18 or younger — no matter their ability to pay.

The doors opened on May 10. Mosaic just reached its fundraising goal of $200,000 for operations, pushed over the top by a recent donation of $10,000 from First Story.

“The parents don’t have to miss work. Students can walk over, get care. They don’t need to wait, necessarily. And if you’re really feeling the need from a behavioral health perspective or maybe you hurt yourself, you’re in practice and we’re open, you can come on in,” said Mosaic Pediatrics Clinics Manager Tamarra Harris.

Other school-based health clinics are located at Bend High School, Madras High School, Redmond High School, Lynch Elementary in Redmond and Crook Kids in Prineville.