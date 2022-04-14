Morning conditions cause fatal crash south of Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A three-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday morning on Highway 97 near milepost 125, according to police.

At around 6:51 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash.

According to the OSP, southbound Toyota 4-Runner, driven by Redmond resident Amadeo Prono Soto Inga, 32, lost control on the snowy roadway and spun into the northbound lanes where an SUV was struck from the side by a black Scion XA, operated by Christopher May, 44, of Bend.

The Scion was then hit by northbound Ford F150 pickup, operated by Bend resident William Harsh, 46.

Inga was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Harsh was uninjured in the crash.

May sustained serious injuries and died.

Hwy 97 was closed for about 4 hours.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.