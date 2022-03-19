More water woes for Warm Springs Reservation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is asking their Agency Water System users to conserve water after a fire damaged the treatment plant.

The conservation notice, posted on the Tribes Facebook page Friday afternoon, asks those in the Agency Area, Upper Dry Creek, Sunnyside, Wolfe Point & the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets to limit water use to essential needs until further notice.

The post says repairs could take up to a couple of months and to limit use to essential needs only.

Boil water notices and warnings about low pressure in the water delivery system have plagued the Warm Springs Reservation in recent years.

The massive infrastructure bill that passed through Congress last year includes money for water projects on reservations across the country, including Warm Springs.