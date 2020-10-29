More than half of Oregon voters have cast ballots

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With less than a week to go until Election Day, more than half of the registered voters in Oregon have already cast their ballots.

At this point during the last three presidential elections, fewer than 38% of Oregonians had returned their ballots.

According to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State, as of Wednesday, more than 52% of registered voters in the state had done so.

Nearly 3 million people are registered to vote in Oregon.

Americans’ rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.