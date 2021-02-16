More than 200,000 without power in Oregon following storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines in the region.

Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 200,000 customers without electricity, while Pacific Power listed about 20,000 in Salem and Portland area.

A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday.

But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.