More than 17% of Washington voters have returned ballots

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters are getting their ballots in early ahead of next month’s election.

Numbers released Tuesday by the secretary of state’s office show 17.6% of the state’s more than 4.8 million voters have already cast their votes two weeks before Election Day.

In 2016, just 6.2% of the ballots had been returned in the same timeframe.

Ballots in some areas, including Thurston County, were sent out two weeks ago, and ballots in the rest of the of the state were sent out last week.

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman has said that counties should be prepared for a potential turnout of up to 90%.