More than 150,000 without power in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 150,000 remained without power in the greater Portland area and authorities warned that outages caused by a fierce weekend storm could continue for several more days.

The Seattle area saw more than a foot of snow and western Oregon was hit with snow and ice that toppled more than 5,000 power lines.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region following the storm that brought large amounts of snow and ice to the Pacific Northwest.

Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 150,000 customers without electricity Wednesday, while Pacific Power listed about 6,000.

Some people have been without electricity for nearly a week.