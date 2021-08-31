More than 1,200 COVID cases reported in Central Oregon last week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County and Central Oregon reported more than 1,200 COVID cases last week, continuing a 7-week trend of climbing numbers.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported it had 75 COVID patients; 10 are in the ICU and seven are on ventilators.

Currently, there are 3,756 active cases of COVID in Deschutes County – that’s 1 in 52 residents.

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Cases by County:

1,769 in Crook County

13,905 in Deschutes County

2,850 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Deaths by County:

30 in Crook County

92 in Deschutes County

45 in Jefferson County

Total Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination data by County:

10,956 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

123,279 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

12,004 people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Percentage of Central Oregon COVID-19 Vaccinations of people 18+ years old by County:

~55% of people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Crook County.

~75% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Deschutes County.

~59% people fully vaccinated or vaccines in-progress in Jefferson County.

Statewide, doctors say that they are seeing sicker and younger patients than at any other point during the pandemic.

So far this month, 280 people have died due to COVID-19 in Oregon — at least one-tenth of those who died were 50 years or younger.

The youngest COVID-19 related death was a 19-year-old.

Officials say that the overwhelming amount of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people.