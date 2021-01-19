More than 10K sign up for COVID vaccination notice in Deschutes Co.

More than 10,000 people have signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination notification from Deschutes County.

But it won’t speed up when you’ll get your shot.

“Our goal is to have residents fill out this form so we can keep them informed when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine, and also keep them up to date on the work we’re doing to assure that the vaccine gets out to our community as quickly as possible,” said Morgan Emerson with Deschutes County Health.

The form also helps gauge local interest in the vaccine.

Those who don’t complete the online form are not left off the vaccine list.

Public health is working with doctors around the region to make sure people who want the shot know when they are eligible.