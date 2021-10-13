More questions for J&J vaccine boosters ahead of FDA review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is wrestling with how to decide on booster doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

And a new study raises the prospect that using a different vaccine might give a better boost.

On Thursday and Friday, an FDA advisory panel will recommend whether to back boosters of both the J&J and Moderna vaccines.

In a review posted Wednesday, FDA scientists didn’t reach a firm conclusion on J&J booster doses, citing shortcomings with the company’s data.

An extra dose of Pfizer’s vaccine already is available to certain Americans.