More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots.

As early as this week, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot.

That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

It all means the biggest vaccination drive in U.S. history is about to get even more extensive.