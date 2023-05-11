Monty and Perry South Campgrounds closed for maintenance next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Monty and Perry South Campgrounds will close for pre-season maintenance and hazard tree removal in the coming weeks, the Deschutes National Forest announced Wednesday.

They will completely close for day use and camping starting Monday, May 15 through Sunday, May 21.

During the following week — May 22-26 — day use will be accessible, but both campgrounds will be gated and closed each night. The Forest Service says the closures are needed to allow campground concessionaire staff time to safely remove hazard trees and conduct annual maintenance work.

