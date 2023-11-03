▶️ Monster trucks invade Redmond this weekend for ‘Monsters of Destruction’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Monster trucks are huge machines that can crush any normal car. If you’ve ever seen one, you know how crazy they can be.

Mirror Image Racing has a four of them and they’re performing in at the Monsters of Destruction event at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond Friday and Saturday. And the team is made up of two sets of twins.

Good Morning Central Oregon’s Megan Sinclair went out to meet them and got into the driver’s seat herself.

The shows at the fairgrounds start at 7:30 p.m. each night. There is a pit party starting at 5:30 p.m. where fans can get up close to the trucks, meet the drivers and take pictures. Tickets are $25 for those 12 and older and $15 for kids age 3 to 11.