▶️ Monster trucks and drone races at Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Monster trucks are taking over the Deschutes County Fairgrounds Saturday.

The car crushing giants will race, wheelie and freestyle with a cool new feature. The shows give you the opportunity to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.

“Yeah. So the new thing is the neon experience we’ve been at in that we’re going to actually have a lot of blue and black lights in here, a lot of lasers and smoke shows and fog,” said Tony Maderazzo, COO of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour.

Drones will also light up the sky in a drone race!

Shows are at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the gate or at this link.

RELATED: Zwickelmania is back: What to expect from some local breweries