Washington superintendent to resign, receive nearly $400,000

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — A school district superintendent northeast of Seattle will resign and receive nearly $400,000 after an investigation showed employee claims of his behavior creating a toxic work environment were mostly credible.

The Daily Herald reports under the settlement agreement Monroe School District Superintendent Justin Blasko agreed he wouldn’t sue or seek a job with the district ever again.

Blasko was put on paid leave in December as the district investigated employee claims of his inappropriate language, bullying and sexist outbursts. Investigators found most allegations credible.

In response to the report Blasko apologized and called the allegations against him “deeply troubling.

