Monkeypox: 2 more presumptive cases reported in Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Lane County, Oregon, has reported two presumed monkeypox cases after testing from the state public health lab – the second and third presumptive cases reported in Oregon.

Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, said an epidemiological link between the first and second case reported in the county — which both were reported Friday — has not been established.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue.

People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa.

In May cases began emerging in Europe and the United States.