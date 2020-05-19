Mom, teen daughter arrested after CODE team investigation

A Bend woman, her 16-year-old daughter and a transient man were arrested last week following an investigation into the trafficking of commercial quantities of meth, according to authorities.

Lt. Ken Mannix with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team said detectives and Bend Police officers contacted and arrested 52-year-old Judith Meadors and the girl on Friday near the intersection of NE Savannah and NE Purcell Blvd.

Mannix said the arrests came after a CODE team investigation that revealed Meadors was purchasing commercial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine and selling the drugs for profit.

During the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Meadors had recently acquired a large quantity of heroin and methamphetamine.

Earlier in the day on Friday law enforcement teams conducting surveillance at 1900 Bear Creek Rd. watched a 16-year-old girl leave Meador’s apartment as the passenger in a vehicle. Shortly after leaving, the girl was contacted on a traffic stop at the intersection of NE Savannah @ NE Purcell Blvd, Mannix said.

This girl was found to be in possession of heroin that was packaged for sale.

Additional evidence of the sales of heroin was discovered as well. During the traffic stop, Meadors arrived in a separate vehicle and claimed to be the mother of one of the occupants of the vehicle that was stopped.

Meadors was then taken into custody by CODE detectives, Mannix said.

Shortly after the arrest of Meadors, Detectives with the CODE team, along with assistance from the Bend Police Department, contacted 39-year-old Michael Cruse and arrested him on multiple outstanding drug warrants as he walked out of Meador’s apartment.

Cruse was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin when he was arrested, Mannix said.

Detectives then contacted two 15-year-olds living in Meadors apartment.

During a search of the apartment, detectives found about 1/2 pound of methamphetamine, 2.6 ounces of heroin, $16,000 in cash, scales, packaging material and other evidence of the delivery and manufacturing of commercial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine.

Based on evidence obtained throughout this case, the Department of Human Resources-Child Welfare Division responded to Meador’s apartment to help with the investigation.

CODE investigators determined that five juveniles (three age 15, one age 16, and one age 11) lived in the apartment. A 15-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl arrested were Meador’s children, Mannix said.

The other four kids were removed from the apartment and placed in temporary housing. The 16-year-old girl was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Facility on drug-related charges.

Meadors was taken to jail and booked on several charges including five counts of child neglect, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, possession, manufacture and distribution of meth and heroin.

Cruse was jailed and booked on outstanding warrants and possession and distribution of meth and heroin.