Moderna, J & J boosters to be available in Central Oregon soon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With approval from the FDA, booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will soon be offered in Central Oregon.

Crystal Sully with Deschutes County Public Health said they expect to roll out the new booster options next week or the week after, depending on CDC approval.

About 80% of doses currently being administered in Central Oregon are boosters at this point, she said.

And new on Tuesday, the FDA said it was safe to mix and match the vaccines from different companies.

But that shouldn’t be necessary locally, Sully said.

“We’re fortunate here in Central Oregon that we have supply from all three manufacturers so it makes the most sense to stick with the manufacturer that you started with,” she said. “You are fully vaccinated with two dozes of the M-RNA vaccine, the boost is providing just that – a boost of your immunity that is going to last longer.”

If you’re looking to get the vaccine – a booster or first dose – a clinic is set for Wednesday at the downtown Bend library from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.