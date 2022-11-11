149,000 strollers sold at Target recalled because children could fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nearly 150,000 single-to-double strollers sold at Target and online are being recalled because the frame can crack, causing children inside to fall.

Here are the details from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Name of Product: Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers

Hazard: The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.

Remedy: Repair

Recall Date: November 10, 2022

Units: About 149,000

Consumer Contact: Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall or www.hellomockingbird.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

RELATED: 162,000 exercise bicycles recalled for loose, detaching pedals; 75 injured

RELATED: Popular cookie dough recalled: May contain soft plastic film

Recall Details

Description: This recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers are made of aluminum and are black or silver in color. The seats are black, and the canopies are available in black, light blue, dark blue, pink and light green. The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. Mockingbird is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com and target.com from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.

Importer(s): Mockingbird LLC, of New York

Manufactured In: China

Recall number: 23-042