Miyagi Ramen: Chef adds to diverse repertoire with fresh take on a Japanese classic

From one of the most upscale restaurants in town to a family and budget-friendly spot with not-so-average noodles, Executive Chef George Morris is making a name for himself in Bend.

A year or so after opening the highly-acclaimed Bos Taurus steakhouse downtown, Morris unveiled a new Japanese-inspired hot spot in the Box Factory.

Central Oregon Daily's Meghan Glova visits Miyagi Ramen to learn more about Morris' twist on a college staple.