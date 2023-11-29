▶️ DASHCAM: Missouri police pursue mobile home that was ‘all over the roadway’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s not often police pursue an oversized load. But on Thanksgiving night, police in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage of an attempted traffic stop. Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a pickup driver pulling a mobile home.

“The was going about 30 miles per hour. He was haunting this big ‘ol house. Looks like he was gonna live in it. He was traveling all over the roadway. We thought he might’ve been drunk. We came up on him. We chased him all over the road,” Craven said.

Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks, but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

KCTV contributed to this report.