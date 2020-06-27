Mississippi could strip Confederate symbol from state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers could vote to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

They are meeting this weekend.

The symbol has come under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Lawmakers could adopt a new Mississippi flag without Confederate imagery.

Or they could kick the issue to a statewide election, giving voters choices that might or might not include the current banner.

Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years.

Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol.

Republican Gov. said Saturday that he will sign a bill to change the flag.