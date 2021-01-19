Missing woman found dead in surf on Oregon coast

WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman, 60, was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone and soaking wet, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.

Her husband told authorities Goessman frequently walked the dogs on the beach.

He drove out to look for her but due to his limited mobility wasn’t able to search on foot.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office conducted a preliminary search then activated a wider search involving Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard. Officials said Goessman’s body was found about 10:32 p.m. in the surf.