Missing woman found dead after crash on Highway 26

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A missing and endangered person was found dead around 3 pm Friday near Warm Springs when Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle over an embankment on Highway 26.

They say there was nothing suspicious about the death and there is no cause for alarm in the community

The Portland Police Bureau reported the woman missing on Monday.

She was on her way to Redmond at the time of the crash.

State police were assisted by the Jefferson County Fire and Rescue, along with Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue’s high angle rope team.

They say they’re happy they can provide closure for family and friends.