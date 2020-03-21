Missing snowmobiler found safe near upper Bend Watershed

UPDATE: John Pieratt was located by a DCSO search team Saturday morning at about 9:40 a.m. Pieratt was found in a meadow area in the upper Bend Watershed, south of snowmobile Trail 8, after he dialed 9-1-1 on his cell phone Saturday morning. Pieratt is reported to be cold and tired, but in good condition.

—————————

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 54-year-old John Pieratt, who was last seen riding snowmobiles near Moon Mountain on Friday, March 20.

Pieratt’s wife, Judy Pieratt, called the sheriff’s office at around 6 p.m. Friday night. Judy said John is an experienced snowmobile rider but was unfamiliar with the area.

John was in possession of his cell phone when he went missing. Judy said he was wearing warm layers and had food and water.

DCSO searched the area last night until 2 a.m. and resumed searching again at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

John is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds and was last seen wearing black snow pants, a green snow jacket, helmet and tennis shoes. Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to call dispatch at 541-693-6911.