Missing Prineville woman found dead in Idaho

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Missing Prineville woman Betty Counts, 83, was found dead in Benawah County, located in northern Idaho, on Friday.

The Benawah County Sheriff’s Office told Prineville Police they found Counts in her car at the end of an old logging road, according to Sgt. Rob Gray.

Her death did not appear suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

“Although this is a devastating blow to the family and a tragic ending, it is good the family can have closure in this case,” Sgt. Gray said.

“The Prineville Police Department offers our condolences to the family for their loss.”

Counts had been missing since July 4, when her husband reported that she had left in her car after a minor argument.

We are working to gain more information on this case and will update this article as new information becomes available.