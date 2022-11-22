UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said.

Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter’s house in Colorado, the sheriff’s office said.

After several tips indicating she was making her way toward Madras, the sheriff’s office announced early Tuesday morning that she had ben found safe.