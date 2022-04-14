Missing person, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Coty Alexander.

Alexander was reported missing from his camp on China Hat Road near mile post 3 on Wednesday, April 13.

Alexander left his camp, leaving behind his vehicle and dog.

The last confirmed sighting of Alexander was on April 8, 2022 on the south end of Bend.

This is Alexander’s description:

70 year old male

5’09”

147 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Unknown clothing description

If you have seen the man pictured above or have any information on his location please contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 reference case number 22-19381.