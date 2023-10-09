Have you seen him? La Pine man missing since Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office released this statement Sunday night a they look for a missing La Pine man.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing/overdue male, Darrell Ray Love. Love is approximately 6’01, 190 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a long grey beard.

On 10/7/23 at approximately 9:00 am Darrell Ray Love left his camp near the intersection of Darlene Rd and Rosland Rd, La Pine, Oregon.

Love told a family member he would return to his camp but has yet to return. Love was last seen by staff at Gordy’s Truck Stop at 17045 Whitney Rd, La Pine, Oregon at approximately 3:00 pm.

According to Love’s family, Love has un-diagnosed mental health concerns related to memory. Love has a long white beard and was last seen wearing grey sweat top and pants with black shoes and does not have a phone with him.

If any community members witness or locate Darrell Love, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.