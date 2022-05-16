Missing former Oregon mayor’s car found in river; human remains recovered

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside.

The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew 40-feet below the surface of the Willamette River in Newberg.

The human remains in the car have not yet been identified.

Brown was last seen leaving his Cornelius home in a Blue Nissan Sentra on May 16, 2021.

One of Brown’s adult children was able to reach him on the phone the night he went missing but said he sounded confused and was unable to describe where he was.

Brown was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a year before he went missing.