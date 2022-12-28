Missing Bend woman considered endangered; Public asked to keep an eye out

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who they consider endangered.

They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Bend Police say they received a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue at about 8:49 a.m. Tuesday. Family members reported that Trench had been acting strangely before she left their home Monday night and did not call to say she’d arrived home as they’d requested.

Family members went to her house in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue and texted and called her, but received no response, Bend Police said.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers received additional information that Trench may be having suicidal ideations, police said.

Trench’s family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX at the entrance to Shevlin Park at about 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who sees Trench or who has additional information are asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or 911.