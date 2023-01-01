Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings.

Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Her gray 2009 Acura MDX was found at the entrance to Shevlin Park Tuesday night. Police also say they learned that Trench has had suicidal ideations.

Police released a new photo of Trench Saturday, dressed in a red and green flannel shirt and jeans.

They also released a photo that appears to be from a store surveillance video, but they did not say which store it was from. Central Oregon Daily has reached out to Bend Police for more information on when and where that image was taken.

In addition to the photos, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is requesting Bend and Deschutes County residents in the areas west of the Deschutes River check their properties and outbuildings to assist in the search.

Deschutes County has taken the lead on the search, Bend Police said Friday.

Trench is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Members of the public who see Trench or who have additional information are asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or 911.