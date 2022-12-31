Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday.

They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Bend Police say they received a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue at about 8:49 a.m. Tuesday. Family members reported that Trench had been acting strangely before she left their home Monday night and did not call to say she’d arrived home as they’d requested.

Family members went to her house in the 600 block of NE Olney Avenue and texted and called her, but received no response, Bend Police said.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers received additional information that Trench may be having suicidal ideations, police said.

Trench’s family found her gray 2009 Acura MDX at the entrance to Shevlin Park at about 6:00 p.m. Police were back out at Shevlin Park Wednesday using drones to search the area.

Bend Police say Trench’s last whereabouts appear to be outside of Bend city limits and said DCSO has taken the lead on the search. The sheriff’s office said that since it has a search and rescue team, it is assisting Bend Police in the case, but did not provide any more details.

Anyone who sees Trench or who has additional information are asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or 911.