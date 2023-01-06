Police: Search continues for missing Bend woman; No sign of foul play

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department said Friday gave an update on the efforts they and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have made in the search for Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26 and was reported missing the next day.

In a photo released last weekend, police say surveillance cameras caught an image of Trench at Fred Meyer at about 8:00 p.m. on the night of Dec. 26.

Trench’s gray 2009 Acura MDX was found at the entrance to Shevlin Park on the night of Dec. 27.

Bend Police said, as of Friday, law enforcement investigation has found nothing to indicate foul play or criminal wrongdoing.

Police have said previously that Trench has had suicidal ideations.

Bend Police said it has assigned two detectives to the case and that those detectives have followed up on multiple tips from the public. They have also examined surveillance video, searched the area — including with the use of drones — and analyzed cell phone data to try to figure out Trench’s last known location.

Police say are examining cell phone and financial records and detectives have put out a request for Ring camera footage in certain parts of the city.

Bend Police also say the DCSO Search & Rescue Unit has searched more than 3,900 acres multiple times with ground searchers, horse teams, search dogs and drones. The area includes Shevlin Park as well as public and private forestland.

“Searchers scoured the trail system as well as off trail, and as of Thursday, Jan. 5, more than 1,220 DCSO staff hours, both paid and volunteer, have been dedicated to Trench’s disappearance. Teams are out in the field searching again today,” Bend Police said in a statement.

Trench is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

DCSO is not asking for volunteers in the search for Trench, but police and the sheriff’s office are both asking anyone in the Shevlin Park area or on surrounding public lands to be vigilant and report any information to the nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.