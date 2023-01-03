Police: Store photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.

Two photos of Trench were released on Saturday. One of them was from a store surveillance camera. Bend Police say that was taken at Fred Meyer just before 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 26, and it was after she left her family’s home.

The surveillance photo is taken from above, so you can’t see her face. But Trench is wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood. Police say that’s what she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen.

RELATED: Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

RELATED: Missing Bend woman considered endangered; Public asked to keep an eye out

Trench is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. In addition to the down jacket, she was wearing black yoga pants and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.

Trench’s gray 2009 Acura MDX was found at the entrance to Shevlin Park Tuesday night. Police also say they learned that Trench has had suicidal ideations.

Bend Police were out at Shevlin Park the next day using a drone to search the area.

Police said on Friday that the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was taking the lead in the search effort.

DCSO has also asked Bend and Deschutes County residents in the areas west of the Deschutes River check their properties and outbuildings to assist in the search.

Members of the public who see Trench or who have additional information are asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 or 911.