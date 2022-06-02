Have you seen him? Bend man missing, last seen near Terrebonne

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bend man.

Jason Smith, 36, was last seen Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m. after being dropped off by a rideshare north of Terrebonne.

He was believed to be at Ogden Wayside, either High Bridge or Crooked River Gorge.

Smith is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 210 pounds with medium length brown hair.

He is believed to be wearing a green Henley-style shirt, green or blue plaid jacket with a white wool collar, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Smith is asked to call the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

