Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

by The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R’Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe.

The 71st Miss Universe Competition was held Saturday night in New Orleans.

At the moment of the dramatic reveal of the winner, Gabriel closed her eyes and clasped hands with runner-up Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel. She beamed when her name was announced.

Thumping music rang out, and Gabriel was handed a bouquet of flowers and crowned with a tiara.

Competition representatives say Gabriel is the first Filipino American to win Miss USA.

Rights to the pageant once partly owned by former President Donald Trump were bought last year by a Thai business tycoon and transgender activist for $20 million.