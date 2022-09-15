▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn

by Dave Jones

Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!

At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination.

The ideas for new popcorn flavors come from staff and customers and there seems to be no shortage of suggestions.

Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn operates a facility in Newberg and has a store in the Bridgeport Village shopping center in Tigard.

Your next trip to the Portland area should include a stop here. But if your mouth is already watering, you can order your gourmet popcorn online.

