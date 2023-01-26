▶️ Mirror Pond water levels reduced by 2 feet

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Patrons at Bend’s Mirror Pond will notice a drastic change in the water. Construction crews have lowered water level at the pond by approximately two feet.

It’s part of an ongoing bank repair and trail extension project that will transform the areas along the Deschutes River.

The work at Mirror Pond will wrap up by March 1.

RELATED: Deschutes River Trail through Drake Park being extended under Newport Ave.

RELATED: Mirror Pond Committee moves to Phase 2 on Newport Dam fish passage

Here is a press release from Bend Park and Recreation District:

Bend, Ore. – (Jan. 25, 2023) – The Bend Park and Recreation District requested assistance from Pacific Corp to temporarily reduce the water level at Mirror Pond as part of the district’s bank repair and trail extension project.

The drawdown of the Mirror Pond pool elevation is anticipated to be approximately two feet in elevation to allow for greater access to the bank area. The work is underway and is expected to be completed on or before March 1, 2023.

“Drake Park is a premier park and a very popular gathering place within the City of Bend. Well-loved and heavily used, the banks of the Deschutes River at Drake Park and Pacific Park have now deteriorated over time, resulting in safety and environmental issues,” said Brian Hudspeth, development manager for Bend Park and Recreation District. “Cooperation and understanding are requested as we temporarily alter the iconic feature in order to improve its conditions for generations to come.”

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023. The goals of the project are to: