Mink caught outside Oregon farm tests positive for virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture said among animals captured during wildlife surveillance near a mink farm that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, a mink believed to have recently escaped confinement tested positive for low levels of the virus known to cause COVID-19 in humans.

State officials released a statement saying recent tests confirm mink at the farm that tested positive for the virus in late November are now clear of the virus.

U.S. authorities say the risk of the virus jumping from mink to humans is low and almost negligible when properly managed.