Mini-PPP logo contest underway for K-5 kids

Now that the official Pole Pedal Paddle 2024 logo has been revealed, the kids are getting their turn to make one.

The Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Artwork Contest invites kids in grades kindergarten through 5th to enter their designs.

The winner gets to see their masterpiece on this year’s t-shirts and can enter the mini-PPP for for free.

Here are the entry details:

Entries must be submitted on white paper, and must be ready for print using bold lines and solid colors (no pencil drawings, please).

The design may represent the activities of the race: Team Work, Obstacle Course and Running.

The only requirements of the design are to include the following information:

SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Bend, Oregon 2024 The letters “MBSEF” somewhere on the artwork.

Please include with the submission the following information: artist name, age, grade level, teacher, school, home phone number and email of either teacher or parent/guardian.

Entries MUST be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 8, delivered, mailed, or emailed to:

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation

2765 NW Lolo Drive Bend, OR 97703

events@mbsef.org

The winner will be announced on or before March 15, 2024.