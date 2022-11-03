Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been critical of how the 2020 election was administered.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Kimberly Zapata’s firing on Thursday.

He said Zapata, the deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested three fictitious military ballots from clerks in nearby municipalities.

In Wisconsin, military voters aren’t required to register, meaning they don’t need to provide a photo ID to request absentee ballots.

Zapata’s alleged actions are reminiscent of those of a man earlier this year who admitted falsely requesting ballots to demonstrate vulnerabilities in Wisconsin’s elections system.