by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

She was a fixture at Larkspur Community Center. On Monday, she was honored on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The inspirational 99-year life of Millie McGillivary was celebrated with an event appropriately titled the “Be More Like Mille Walk.”

RELATED: 99-year-old Bend woman inspires Larkspur Community Center lap after lap

RELATED: Remembering Millie