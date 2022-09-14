‘Be More Like Millie Walk’ planned to honor Larkspur Community Center regular

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Be more like Millie.

Bend Park and Recreation District is planning a celebration for Millie McGillivary — known to most simply as Millie — at Larkspur Community Center on September 26. The “Be More Like Millie Walk” starts at 11:00 a.m.

That would’ve been her 100th birthday.

Central Oregon Daily News brought you Millie’s story earlier this year after hearing about her walks around the track at the center, smiling and giving words of encouragement to others.

She passed away in June at the age of 99.

Those in attendance at the September 26 event will log laps in honor of Millie and enjoy some cake.

